SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officers arrested a lady final week who allegedly ran over a police sergeant’s foot at San Francisco Worldwide Airport, injuring the sergeant, police stated.

On Feb. 26, officers from the San Francisco Police Division airport bureau responded to a report of trespasser on the airport’s rental automotive heart, positioned within the 700 block of North McDonnell Highway.

In response to police, the girl locked herself in a rental automotive and refused to exit.

Upon arrival, the officers acknowledged the girl, recognized as 23-year-old Ananda Butler, from prior contacts.

After making an attempt to talk with Butler, officers used an SFPD patrol automotive to dam her from driving out of the parking area and stop her from injuring workers and clients, police stated.

After about 20 minutes, Butler allegedly began the car, put it in reverse and struck a concrete wall. A sergeant tried to again away from the car however the automotive’s left again tire went over his foot, injuring him.

Different officers on the scene almost made contact with the car, however weren’t injured, police stated.

Butler then turned the wheels to the left, modified path and pushed a park unoccupied automotive out of the way in which earlier than crashing right into a concrete wall, in accordance with police.

Officers had been capable of in the end arrest Butler on suspicion of trespassing, aggravated assault on an officer, and auto theft, in addition to a warrant for violating probation in reference to a separate auto theft cost, police stated. Butler was booked into San Mateo County Jail.

The injured sergeant was handled for his accidents, which weren’t thought of life-threatening.

