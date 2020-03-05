williams,-biggar-fit-to-face-england

Liam Williams begins on the left wing

Liam Williams and Dan Biggar have been named within the Wales staff for Saturday’s Six Nations recreation in opposition to England at Twickenham.

Liam Williams has not performed since Wales beat World Cup quarter-final opponents France on October 20, struggling an ankle-ligament harm throughout coaching only a few days later.

However Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has him again into the Check match area, changing the injured Josh Adams as one in all 4 adjustments from the aspect overwhelmed by France on February 22.

Watson, Wilson return for England

Wales’ Twickenham highs and lows

Biggar, in the meantime, is retained at fly-half regardless of struggling a knee harm in Northampton’s loss to Saracens final weekend.

Dan Biggar was carried off with a knee harm final weekend however has been handed match to begin at Twickenham

Scrum-half Tomos Williams, prop Rob Evans and back-row ahead Josh Navidi additionally begin.

Tomos Williams is available in for Gareth Davies, Evans replaces Wyn Jones whereas Navidi takes over from No Eight Taulupe Faletau.

Navidi has been recovering from a hamstring harm and final performed in Cardiff Blues’ Problem Cup recreation in opposition to Leicester on January 12.

Josh Navidi replaces Taulupe Faletau at No 8

George North continues on the correct wing. He failed a head harm evaluation throughout the France recreation however has handed all return-to-play protocols and in addition been independently assessed by a concussion skilled.

“We have had an excellent two weeks and we’re actually enthusiastic about heading as much as Twickenham for what shall be an enormous Six Nations conflict,” mentioned Wales head coach Pivac.

“We’ve got had the prospect to place the disappointments of the loss to France behind us and we all know heading to London we have to be extra medical in assault and convert the alternatives that we’re creating.

George North has handed return-to-play protocols

“Liam’s return to full health is a constructive after the lack of Josh (Adams), as is the return of Josh Navidi. We’ve got been concentrating on this recreation for each of their returns they usually have skilled very well so it is an ideal alternative for them on Saturday.”

Wales: 15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 George North, 13 Nick Tompkins, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Liam Williams, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Tomos Williams; 1 Rob Evans, 2 Ken Owens, three Dillon Lewis, four Jake Ball, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (c), 6 Ross Moriarty, 7 Justin Tipuric, Eight Josh Navidi.

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Rhys Carre, 18 Leon Brown, 19 Aaron Shingler, 20 Taulupe Faletau, 21 Rhys Webb, 22 Jarrod Evans, 23 Johnny McNicholl.