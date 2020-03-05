Wendy Williams Drags Britney Spears’ 13-Year-Old Son Jayden After Controversial IG Live Session About His Family – So ‘Disrespectful!’

On her discuss present as we speak, Wendy Williams went after none apart from Britney Spears’ 13 yr outdated son, Jayden! The host known as the boy ‘disrespectful’ and expressed her disappointment in him after he talked about his household stay on IG!

Followers might know that Britney’s son revealed some fascinating particulars about his mother, together with the truth that she would possibly really give up music for good within the close to future.

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s son took to his IG Reside yesterday to perform a little query and reply session and it’s protected to say that his social media exercise triggered some severe controversy.

Wendy was one of many folks not impressed with it as she known as him out in entrance of her entire viewers within the studio and at dwelling.

As she was masking a headline about the entire thing throughout Sizzling Matters, she didn’t maintain something again: ‘He’s a disrespectful 13-year-old. [He] known as his grandfather the ‘D’ phrase that ends with a ‘K,’ that’s a person’s personal half. To me that was essentially the most hurtful half, as a result of Jamie has been making an attempt to maintain his household.’

She went on to say that the younger teen’s phrases additionally made her really feel ‘weird’ as a result of ‘He talked about his mom like he loves his mom, but in a wobbly way, like, ‘I’m not so positive about mother however I’ll all the time love her.’’ I don’t know what to say, I don’t prefer to bash children, however he’s performing like an grownup. It’s a horrible story, it’s very disrespectful. Britney doesn’t want this additional pressure on her.’

Jayden appears to need fame out of this as he stored on teasing folks asking questions on his mother by saying that he’ll reveal sure issues when he will get a sure variety of followers.

Britney is but to deal with the stay broadcast of her son however in response to him, he won’t get in bother for it together with her.



