we-did-it-kids,-i-can’t-stop-crying:-the-dixie-chicks-have-released-their-first-new-song-in-14-years-and-it’s-incredible

A very long time gone, within the not-so-terrible days of 2015, I made a plea.

5 years after that that BuzzFeed publish and 14 years since they launched new music, the Dixie Chicks have lastly answered the decision.

They taught us to run away with our associates, kill our abusive husbands, and open a fruit stand.

They invented political dissidence once they *mainly* stated “You are an embarrassing POS, George W. Bush.”

And horticulture? Sure, it hasn’t been the identical since they taught us to the touch the earth and develop one thing unruly. Shovels and hoes are *nonetheless* shaking. View this video on YouTube

