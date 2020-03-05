wcc-tournament-bracket:-full-tv-schedule,-scores,-results-for-2020-basketball-tournament

Gonzaga is trying to declare the 2020 West Coast Convention basketball event title, which might be it is 17th in 22 seasons.

The Bulldogs (29-2, 15-1 in WCC play) are the clear favourite to assert the convention’s automated bid, and are led by six completely different gamers averaging double-digit scoring this season: Filip Petrusev (17.Eight factors), Corey Kispert (14.Three factors), Killian Tillie (13.6 factors), Admon Gilder (10.7 factors), Joel Ayayi (10.Three factors) and Ryan Woolridge (10.1 factors).

FAGAN: Sporting Information’ newest March Insanity subject of 68 projections

That does not imply that BYU (24-7, 13-3) ought to be counted out. The Cougars are available in because the convention’s No. 2 seed and are one among solely three WCC groups included in Ryan Fagan’s newest March Insanity projections: He had the Cougars projected them on the 6 line in his newest projections.

The Cougars moved as much as No. 17 within the AP High 25 on Monday and received 9 straight to finish the common season. Yoeli Childs has been on a tear not too long ago, scoring 38 factors within the common season finale in opposition to Pepperdine. He might assist lead BYU to a possible WCC title run if he retains up the new capturing (58.6 % subject objectives, 48.Eight % from 3).

This is an entire information to the 2020 West Coast Convention males’s basketball event, together with a full schedule, TV channels, scores and outcomes on the street to March Insanity.

WCC Event bracket 2020

Gonzaga enters as the highest seed of the 2020 WCC Event, adopted by 2-seed BYU (24-7, 13-3) and 3-seed Saint Mary’s (24-7, 11-5). These are the likeliest groups to make the 2020 NCAA Event, barring an unexpected group stealing the WCC’s automated bid.

Under is the complete seeding for the 2020 WCC event:

Seed Workforce Report (WCC) No. 1 Gonzaga 29-2 (15-1) No. 2 BYU 24-7 (13-3) No. 3 Saint Mary’s 24-7 (11-5) No. 4 Pacific 23-9 (11-5) No. 5 San Francisco 20-11 (9-7) No. 6 Pepperdine 15-15 (8-8) No. 7 Santa Clara 19-12 (6-10) No. 8 Loyola Marymount 10-20 (4-12) No. 9 San Diego 9-22 (2-14) No. 10 Portland 9-22 (1-15)

Tips on how to watch the WCC Event dwell

The WCC presents myriad methods to observe the primary and second rounds earlier than transitioning to ESPN stations for the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship recreation.

Spherical 1 Spectrum SportsNet, NBCSports Bay Space+, ROOT Northwest, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, BYUtv, WCC Community Spherical 2 NBCSports California, Root Northwest, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, BYUtv, WCC Community Quarterfinals ESPN2 No. 1 Gonzaga vs Sport 5 Winner (semifinal) ESPN No. 2 BYU vs. Sport 6 winner (semifinal) ESPN2 WCC championship recreation ESPN

​2020 WCC Event schedule

The 2020 WCC Event will start Thursday, March 5. It should run via Tuesday, March 10 at Orleans Enviornment in Las Vegas. Under is the complete schedule for the event:

​Spherical 1: Thursday, March 5

Time (ET) TV (nationwide) Sport 1: No. Eight Loyola Marymount vs. No. 9 San Diego 9 p.m. WCC Community Sport 2: No. 7 Santa Clara vs. No. 10 Portland 11 p.m. WCC Community

Spherical 2: Friday, March 6

Time (ET) TV (nationwide) Sport 3: No. 5 San Francisco vs. Sport 1 winner 9 p.m. WCC Community Sport 4: No. 6 Pepperdine vs. Sport 2 winner 11 p.m. WCC Community

Quarterfinals: Saturday, March 7

Time (ET) TV (nationwide) Sport 5: No. Four Pacific vs. Sport Three winner 10 p.m. ESPN2 Sport 6: No. Three Saint Mary’s vs. Sport Four winner 12 a.m. ESPN2

Semifinals: Monday, March 9

Time (ET) TV (nationwide) Sport 7: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Sport 5 winner 9 p.m. ESPN Sport 8: No. 2 BYU vs. Sport 6 winner 11:30 p.m. ESPN2

WCC championship recreation: Tuesday, March 10