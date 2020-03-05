watch:-david-beckham-keeps-his-cool-when-justin-bieber-tries-to-scare-him

Warner Bros.

Though the ‘Yummy’ hitmaker jumps out of a field throughout ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Present’ in a scare try, the retired soccer star praises him ‘probably the most superb human being.’

David Beckham confirmed off his well-known cool throughout an look on “The Ellen DeGeneres Present” as pal Justin Bieber tried to scare him.

The retired soccer star was chatting about his life and his children through the U.S. TV look, which aired on Wednesday, March 04, when Ellen DeGeneres requested him about his determination to go trick-or-treating at Bieber’s home final Halloween (October 2019).

As he was explaining, the pop star jumped out of a field desk beside him. Beckham did not flinch and went on to heap reward on Justin as he ran offstage.

“He is probably the most superb human being,” the Brit stated. “For somebody to have achieved what he has achieved and nonetheless be an incredible particular person… He has been so variety to my children over time.”