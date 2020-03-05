‘vanderpump-rules’-star-kristen-doute-‘doesn’t-care’-if-she’s-ever-friends-with-stassi-or-katie

Kristen Doute gave HollywoodLife an EXCLUSIVE replace on the place she at the moment stands along with her ex-BFFs, Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney, after their fallout in Season eight of ‘Vanderpump Rules.’

Kristen Doute, 37, remains to be on the outs with Stassi Schroeder, 31, and Katie Maloney, 33, after the “Witches of WeHo” unraveled in Season eight of Vanderpump Guidelines. Within the wake of those ended friendships, Kristen made a stunning confession whereas selling her upcoming e book that she co-wrote with Michele Alexander, He’s Making You Loopy, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife! “I don’t care if we are never friends again,” Kristen revealed, after saying that she tries to be “mindful” each time somebody updates her on Stassi’s life! Her reasoning behind such a daring declaration is probably not what you suppose, although.

“To me, I still love [Stassi]. She’s still my sister, and she deserves to know that I’m proud of her,” Kristen revealed. You see, the friendship could also be gone, however the love isn’t. Kristen nonetheless retains in touch with Stassi, regardless that their conversations aren’t the identical heart-to-hearts that followers watched all through the primary seven seasons of Vanderpump Guidelines. “I’ve always reached out to her, and I usually get a casual, ‘Thank you,’ and that’s it,” Kristen revealed. However Kristen revealed that Stassi shot her a pleasant textual content earlier than they bumped into each other at Brittany Cartwright’s birthday celebration that Kristen threw in January!

“Actually Stassi texted me right before that and said, ‘Look, if there’s anything I can help with, I would love to.’ It was really the first time we’d had more than casual exchange of pleasantries. And she was really kind, and we caught up a little bit at the birthday,” Kristen instructed us. That pleasantry was adopted by one other after Stassi reached out to Kristen about her upcoming e book, which might be launched on June 2. “She did congratulate me on it, and a few weeks ago she texts me just saying, ‘I’m so proud of you, and congratulations, and I hope that it wasn’t a hard process for you,’” Kristen stated, recalling Stassi’s message.

Kristen Doute’s new e book He’s Making You Loopy might be launched on June 2, 2020. (Courtesy of Kristen Doute)

Kristen even dished that Katie pre-ordered her new e book — however the place does that half of the “Witches of WeHo” pack stand? “Katie and I talk here and there, mostly just not about work-related type things,” Kristen stated. “We did a film together 10 years ago that is coming out on platforms now. So we’ve talked a little bit about that.” Nevertheless, Kristen lamented that they solely chat about “lighthearted bulls–t,” saying “there’s no real conversation.”

To today, Kristen remains to be confused about what precisely ended her friendships with Stassi and Katie. The women turned more and more annoyed with Kristen as she handled the fallout of one other relationship: her romance with boyfriend Brian Carter, which led to Sept. 2019. “I know how I feel, but I also don’t know really why she and Katie cut me off,” Kristen admitted. “I’m going to watch it [new episodes of Vanderpump Rules] with everyone else. I was never really given an answer. It was just like, ‘You’re cut. We’re done,’ because I was in a fight with my boyfriend, or my ex-boyfriend. We broke up. I don’t get it.”

Kristen remains to be open to reaching a truce along with her ex-BFFs, nevertheless. “I’m always hopeful. I don’t live in absolutes. I don’t live in never forever, because it’s just stupid and it’s not real life,” she stated. “But I think it has to be separate conversations. I don’t think the three of us together is going to work as the first sit down. I think it needs to be Katie and I, Stassi and I, treat them as very different friendships and find out why each of them solely felt that this was so easy to just cut me off.”