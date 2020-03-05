Vanderpump Rules – James Kennedy Says He’s Nine Months Sober After Sending Nasty, Drunken Texts To Girlfriend Raquel Leviss In Latest Episode

Vanderpump Guidelines star James Kennedy bought loopy drunk and despatched his girlfriend Raquel Leviss a collection of nasty texts throughout the latest episode, which led her to provide him an ultimatum. Now, Kennedy says that he has made a whole lot of huge adjustments since he filmed that episode and Leviss is “so proud.”

ICYMI, each Kennedy and Leviss bought blackout drunk individually throughout Tuesday’s episode of VPR, and Leviss left her cellphone in her purse. When she awoke, Leviss discovered “a million texts” from Kennedy ready for her that referred to as her a “whore” and “slut.” He additionally mentioned that he hated his girlfriend and threatened to interrupt up along with her.

Kennedy defended his habits by blaming Leviss for his actions, saying that her being MIA made him drink much more. He additionally claimed his British “tone” brought on some miscommunication. Nonetheless, Leviss wasn’t having it, and he or she instructed Kennedy that if he didn’t cease consuming their relationship was over.

Kennedy ultimately agreed that he needed to take the scenario “seriously,” and promised to cease consuming and attend Al-Anon conferences with Leviss.

After the episode aired, Kennedy appeared on Watch What Occurs Reside and declared that he was now a totally totally different particular person. Kennedy defined he was “going onto nine months sober,” and since he hasn’t had a drink throughout that point he felt utterly totally different in comparison with the particular person he noticed on the episode.

“I have been to AA meetings and stuff since then and I’ve really taken hold of my life and try to change it for the better and change our relationship for the better,” mentioned Kennedy. “I know I should be doing this for me, but I’m also doing it for my relationship with Raquel.”

James Kennedy Confirms He Is Good With Everybody On #PumpRules — Besides For Stassi Schroeder https://t.co/okahS614Cv — TV Deets (@tvdeets) March 4, 2020

Kennedy additionally made it clear that he wasn’t sneaking drinks like he has executed prior to now when he claimed to be sober. He admitted that he has lied and hidden alcohol, however this time he isn’t mendacity to himself or anybody else and it feels unbelievable.

Leviss additionally spoke up concerning the episode after it aired by way of an Instagram put up. She mentioned that she teared up watching it again as a result of it was the precise second that her relationship with James Kennedy took a flip for the higher.

“I am not tolerating this behavior any longer and James’ decision to take his sobriety seriously means the absolute world to me. So proud of you,” wrote Leviss.

New episodes of Vanderpump Guidelines air Tuesday nights on Bravo.



