tristan-thompson-flirts-stronger-with-khloe-kardashian-in-person-than-his-instagram-compliments

The Cleveland Cavaliers star is reportedly making an attempt very laborious to win again his ex and child mama, however she’s ‘nonetheless cautious of him’ although she ‘enjoys the eye.’

Mar 5, 2020

Tristan Thompson is not hiding the truth that he is nonetheless hoping for one more likelihood together with his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian together with his on-line flirts, however what folks have seen is way from what he is completed in individual. The skilled basketball participant is reportedly pulling out all of the stops to win his child mama again.

“Tristan’s Instagram compliments are solely what the world sees. In actual life he comes on even stronger,” a supply tells HollywoodLife.com. Detailing the 28-year-old athlete’s efforts to woo Khloe, the supply dishes, “He sends her flowers on a regular basis. Her home is stuffed with flowers and numerous them are from Tristan. He sends her candy texts and by no means stops telling her he needs her again.”

Of how the “Preserving Up with the Kardashians” star responds to Tristan’s candy gestures, the supply reveals, “Khloe enjoys the eye, however she’s nonetheless cautious of him in that respect.” It seems that a reconciliation between the 2 continues to be removed from occurring because the supply claims, “She trusts him as a father for True however, so far as getting again collectively at this level, she needs to maintain issues the way in which they’re.”

Tristan was lately caught lusting over Khloe’s attractive snap. The mom of 1 posted on Instagram on Monday, February 2 a toilet selfie that includes her rocking a white high bra and thong from her Good American model.

The outfit allowed the 35-year-old to flaunt her flat abdomen and put her cleavage on show. “Blink and it is going to be summer time. Keep prepared so that you by no means should prepare,” she captioned the snap. Tristan then jumped to the remark part to depart a flirty message, writing, “saucy.”

Tristan and Khloe broke up in February 2019 amid rumors that he cheated on her along with her sister Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF Jordyn Woods. The then-couple welcomed their first youngster collectively, a daughter named True Thompson, in April 2018.