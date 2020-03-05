tinashe-opens-up-about-being-pitted-against-”every-black-girl”-in-the-music-industry

“Save room for us”… that is all Tinashe is asking for.

2020 is already proving to be one for the books for the 27-year-old star, who’s on the point of kickoff her highly-anticipated Tour For You tour in April.

However earlier than she hits the stage to carry out her newest tunes, the “All Palms on Deck” songstress lately sat down with host Justin Sylvester on E!’s digital collection Simply the Sip to speak about every part from her music evolution to her Ben Simmons breakup to being pitted in opposition to virtually each “black girl” within the trade.

As Tinashe put it throughout her interview, “That is getting actually deep proper now.”

Whereas the songstress spoke concerning the troublesome interval in her profession, the place she needed to “pause” on every part and begin with a “clear slate,” she additionally touched on one of many tougher issues she skilled. She opened up about being in comparison with different feminine R&B artists.