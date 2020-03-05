the-masked-singer-unmasks-the-taco

Fox
The Masked Singer‘s obtained one thing to taco ’bout.
The Taco was unmasked in tonight’s episode, revealing himself to be none aside from Tom Bergeron, host of Dancing With the Stars and former host of America’s Funniest Dwelling Movies, therefore all of the dancing and VHS tapes in his clue packages.
The panel did not even come near guessing, which all of them clearly felt dangerous about as a consequence of the truth that Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Nicole Scherzinger all know Tom personally. Nicole even received a season of Dancing With the Stars a decade in the past, and had no concept.
Tom additionally revealed that his good friend who appeared in his clue package deal was really Bob Saget.
He is the final singer from Group B to be unmasked earlier than they transfer on to the Tremendous 9, the subsequent stage of the competitors. The Kitty, the Banana, and the Frog all stay within the competitors and can transfer on to the subsequent spherical, becoming a member of the White Tiger, the Kangaroo, and the Turtle.
Subsequent week, we’ll get to satisfy Group C, which incorporates the T-Rex, the Rhino, the Bear, the Swan, the Astronaut, and the Evening Angel, and over the subsequent three weeks we’ll see three of these singers unmasked.
Then, the Tremendous 9 will return.
You may see all people who’s been revealed and who has nonetheless to be revealed by scrolling down!
Getty Photographs/Greg Gayne/FOX
The Robotic: Lil Wayne
The primary reveal of the season was the largest star but: Lil Wayne!
The Robotic had numerous science references, together with a periodic desk, since he is had so many data go platinum, however the clues had been type of irrelevant. It is onerous to mistake that voice.
Getty Photographs/FOX
The Llama: Drew Carey
The Llama seems to be a comic on the radio (23.three The Wool), and he actually likes Seattle. He is a fan of the film Ghost?
The panel determined it could not be Howard Stern and guessed David Spade and Joel McHale. The web instantly went Kelsey Grammar, due to the Seattle of all of it, Danny Bonaduce, and Drew Carey. Although David Spade did play a person who was a llama in The Emperor’s New Groove…
Getty Photographs; FOX
Miss Monster: Chaka Khan
Miss Monster’s obtained a giant ol’ crush on the Monster/T-Ache, and she or he appears to have struggled with having to look and act a sure manner in public. In week two, her clues closely referenced royalty. In week three, she revealed she had carried out with Robin Thicke.
She sounds precisely like Chaka Khan, although some on the web additionally hear some Tina Turner. She is just not Dolly Parton, as Ken Jeong guessed. Sorry Ken.
Simon Hofmann/Getty Photographs for Laureus; FOX through Getty Photographs
The Elephant: Tony Hawk
He is anyone with a ardour who went from canvassing park benches to main the cost of a large motion, parading by way of the White Home. Clues included two blue birds and 10 cent ice cream and somewhat little bit of voguing, and he is simply an OK singer.
Panel guesses included Lance Armstrong, Travis Barker, and Tommy Lee, in addition to Beto O’Rourke, however nobody obtained precisely there.
Prince Williams/Wireimage
The Mouse: Dionne Warwick
She’s small and cute and may need one thing to do with soccer. Clues embody the Warriors, 1979, and gold. She’s singer with an older-sounding voice.
Guesses included Darlene Love, Dionne Warwick, Maya Rudolph.
ABC/FOX
The Taco: Tom Bergeron
The Taco says he is been a comforting a part of our lives for many years. Clues embody VHS tapes, an anchor, a Rubix dice, and a trolley. His second set of clues included lots of dancing. He is a reasonably good singer with a really old skool form of voice.
Nicole guessed Regis Philbin, who’s at the moment 88 years outdated and retired. Ken guessed Martin Brief, and Bob Saget was additionally guessed. And now, all we are able to hear is Tom Bergeron.
Fox
Tremendous 9: The Frog
The Frog can clearly transfer and rap. His clues included a “newsflash,” leftovers, $106, and a poster from the 1996 Olympics.
Our first guess is Bow Wow, who hosted 106 & Park and may clearly rap. Jenny guessed Olympic athletes Michael Johnson, and Nicole was certain it was somebody she is aware of, although she could not work out who, then she settled on Ray J. Robin guessed Omarion, and one other new guess is Alfonso Rib(bit)eiro.
Fox
Tremendous 9: The Kitty
The Kitty is uninterested in being seen as what she as soon as was, as a substitute of who she is now. She desires to wipe the slate clear. Clues embody a telescope with a wizard, rose petals, and a stage. She likes to stitch “a contemporary costume for a member of the family’s ball,” and transformations ring a bell for her. She’s a reasonably good singer, too, and says it is a aspect nobody has ever seen earlier than.
Panel guesses initially included Julianne Hough, Paris Hilton, and Nicole Richie, then modified to Ariel Winter or Sarah Hyland and Amanda Seyfried. Sarah Hyland sounds near us, or perhaps Lucy Hale, although we might count on much more PLL clues.
Fox
Tremendous 9: The Banana
Banana’s a little bit of a partyer, says he is powerful on the skin however a smoothie on the within. Clues embody a blue collar, a blowfish, rodeo, numerous vegetables and fruit. He was provided a rebrand at one level, and the numbers 2, 13, 6, 8, 9, and 15 confirmed up. He is obtained an unexpectedly good voice.
Guesses embody Invoice Engvall, Larry the Cable Man, Ed Helms, and Darius Rucker.
Fox
Tremendous 9: The White Tiger
It is official: The White Tiger can not sing, and he can solely type of rap. He is clearly big and certain an athlete, and is a “clam shucking” champion, which makes you consider New England. He loves a celebration dance.
Jamie Foxx guessed Rob Gronkowski and the panelists continued that guess in week two. Gronk is from upstate NY, he is a soccer champ, and “Ice Ice Child” appears precisely like a music he’d sing.
Fox
Tremendous 9: The Turtle
He is positively obtained some singing chops, and he took issues “step-by-step” whereas others crashed and burned. He additionally grills burgers, and he likes to surf OR he received a Teen Selection Award. He says he and Nicole Scherzinger spent a morning collectively.
It seems like Jesse McCartney, Jesse McCartney has a number of Teen Selection Awards, was within the boyband Dream Avenue, and spent a morning with Nicole (and the Pussycat Dolls) on The At present Present in 2008. It is gotta be Jesse McCartney.
Fox
Tremendous 9: The Kangaroo
The Kangaroo is a troublesome one! She misplaced somebody near her, “by her personal admission” discovered herself within the highlight for the mistaken causes, and now she desires to bounce again. She references her bullies and being a survivor, and her little brother is so pleased with her.
Lots of people instantly went for Jordyn Woods, who misplaced her father lately after which discovered herself in an unlucky highlight, however that voice does NOT sound like Jordyn to us. It additionally would not sound like Tatyana Ali, one of many panel guesses. She has stumped us.
Fox
The T-Rex
Fox
The Rhino
Fox
The Bear
Fox
The Swan
Fox
The Astronaut
Fox
Evening Angel
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at Eight p.m. on Fox.
