‘the-bachelor’:-peter’s-ex-merissa-pence-claims-she-has-‘evidence’-that-victoria-f.-broke-up-marriages

The drama between The Bachelor‘s Peter Weber‘s ex-girlfriend Merissa Pence and show contestant Victoria Fuller continues. Merissa showed up during Pete’s hometown date with Victoria in Virginia Seashore, VA to warn him that she was a homewrecker who allegedly broke up a number of relationships on the town. The 2 girls have been as soon as pals and at the moment are clearly enemies. Now Merissa is doubling down on her claims about Victoria in a brand new Instagram put up.

It got here a day after the March 2 Ladies Inform All episode, the place Victoria mentioned that she “just didn’t like” Merissa. She added, “I just think maybe she wanted to come on the show,” and that there was “absolutely” no reality to the “very serious” rumors about her breaking apart different individuals’s relationships.

On March 3, Merissa posted a bikini pic to her Instagram with a message about how she was “focusing on me and cutting out the noise.” When a fan requested within the feedback, ” Why’d you say victoria f broke up marriages if that isn’t true?” she was fast to reply. “Unfortunately it is true. Some people cannot face the truth, she knows what she’s done. It takes a strong person to admit those flaws,” Merissa replied.

When the fan requested Merissa if she had receipts, she responded “multiple.” She continued, “Many of those who’s life she’s ruined. They have been through hell and back and simply do not want to relive a dark time in their lives just for a reality TV show. This is simply why I did what I did. To speak for those who’s lives and relationship have been ruined. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion but the truth with always be the truth and there’s no way around that.”

Merissa appeared — albeit together with her face blurred out — throughout Peter’s hometown date with Victoria that aired on Feb. 18. She advised him, “I don’t think you deserve what you’re on a date with right now. There’s been many relationships broken up because of her,” and “I would hate to see that come to fruition for you.” When Peter confronted Victoria about it, she bought defensive and denied breaking apart anybody’s relationship. She mentioned she didn’t wish to speak in regards to the scenario and stormed off.

Victoria took to Instagram following the Ladies Inform All episode to thank Peter for not judging her regardless of Merissa’s claims. Subsequent to a photograph of them on the couch, she wrote, “Pete — Thank you. Thank you for teaching me about myself, even when I didn’t want to know. Or when it was unpleasant. But most of all teaching me that I’m worth it. Thank you for always pushing me to get to the root cause & never judging me along the way. You showed me what kindness truly is. What patience means in a relationship. You showed me the definition of a good thing. & you showed me that I can be loved unapologetically with all my flaws. For that I am forever grateful for you. I’m excited to see where life takes you & I have all the respect in the world for you. You’re doing great sweetie. Cheers xx.”