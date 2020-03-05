texas-treasures:-sharkarosa-wildlife-ranch-in-pilot-point

PILOT POINT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – If you’re on the lookout for journey however don’t need to go away North Texas, we discovered a Texas Treasure in Pilot Level that may have you ever and the youngsters going wild.

The Sharkarosa Wildlife Ranch is preparing for the spring break rush, and this 12 months there are a few new causes to be excited.

“We are going to meet two of our newest members here at the Sharkarosa. They are two white lion cubs,” mentioned Scott Edwards, the proprietor of Sharkarosa.

Edwards can’t wait to indicate off his latest residents: a few rescued 11-month outdated white lions.

White lion cubs at Sharkarosa Wildlife Ranch (Credit score: CBS 11 Information)

“What happened was, they were sick when they were young. They fought back and forth to trying to keep them alive, and by the time they were completely well they were already about 9 or 10 months old. And by that time they didn’t have a place to ship them to anymore,” Edwards mentioned.

So the Sharkarosa Ranch received the decision, and so they have been glad to deliver them to North Texas.

“Yeah. Steak. Look at that. Now they eat the bone and all. It does have the bone and that’s where they get their calcium, so it’s real important for them to grow to get the calcium from the meats that they eat,” Edwards mentioned.

These are simply two of about 200 animals on the 126-acre wildlife ranch, which began with simply two.

“Well, about 20 years ago, we decided to rescue a few animals. We started with a Clydesdale and a monkey. Here we are 200 animals later still rescuing animals,” Edwards mentioned.

Of all of the animals on the Sharkarosa, Scott’s favorites are the black bears. “These two guys were rescued over 10 years ago,” he mentioned.

Black bear at Sharkarosa Wildlife Ranch (Credit score: CBS 11 Information)

There are additionally lots of kid-friendly animals on the Sharkarosa like miniature cows.

“Very kid friendly. We do have one full grown mini cow that is in our petting zoo right currently. Her name is Dopy. She is adorable, very very sweet. but yeah, they are great with kids,” mentioned Nancy Gorman, who’s the Director of Operations.

And talking of the petting zoo, you would possibly say it’s Texas sized with greater than 30 animals.

On the Sharkarosa, they prefer to say you possibly can go to a zoo and see unique animals of their enclosures however right here you possibly can have experiences with the animals. They’ve one of many largest free-flowing petting zoos within the nation.

“We are really proud of it. People love it. Kids get to come in and crawl around with them, and have a great time. It’s great. A lot of people will never have this opportunity to be so close to these animals,” Gorman mentioned.

The Sharkarosa Wildlife Ranch is a Texas Treasure that goals to offer an expertise and reminiscences that may final lengthy after your go to.