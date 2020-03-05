tatum-scores-32,-leads-celtics-past-cavaliers-112-106

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 32 factors and the Boston Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-106 on Wednesday night time in a matchup of short-handed groups.

The Celtics have been lacking three starters — Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward — whereas the Cavaliers performed with out starters Andre Drumnond and rookie Darius Garland.

Cavaliers rookie swingman Kevin Porter Jr. left the sport within the first half with a head damage and didn’t return.

Collin Sexton scored a career-high 41 factors, making 17 of 29 pictures from the sector. His earlier profession excessive was 32 in opposition to Utah

The Celtics bounced again from an additional time defeat to Brooklyn on Tuesday night time by which they couldn’t maintain a 21-point, second-half lead and misplaced in additional time.

Tatum who didn’t play in that sport due to an sickness, gave the Celtics a much-needed clutch efficiency. He was 11 of 24 from the sector, hit 5 3-pointers, and had 9 rebounds and 6 assists.

Celtics ahead Semi Ojeleye scored a career-high 22 factors. His basket gave Boston a 90-89 lead with 6:24 to play. Ojeleye was helped to the locker room with a leg damage earlier than halftime, however returned within the third.

Marcus Good scored 12 of his 18 factors within the fourth quarter and made all eight of his free throw makes an attempt.

Boston was up by 13 factors within the second quarter and led 58-52 at halftime. The Cavaliers led a number of occasions within the second half earlier than the Celtics, who’re third within the Jap Convention, took over late within the sport.

Kevin Love had 26 factors and 14 rebounds for Cleveland, and Larry Nance Jr. had 19 factors and 15 rebounds.

Porter was listed within the beginning lineup, however Matthew Dellevedova was on the ground for the opening tip. Porter, who apparently had a difficulty together with his uniform, rushed to the scorer’s desk as the sport started and entered on the first stoppage.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens stated Brown, who strained his proper hamstring Tuesday, will miss a minimal of seven days. Walker scored 21 factors Tuesday after lacking 5 video games with a knee damage. Stevens stated Walker and Hayward, who has a bruised proper knee, may play Friday in opposition to Utah.

Drummond (strained left calf) and Garland (strained left groin) have missed the final two video games whereas Tristan Thompson (bruised left knee) has been out three in a row.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Good performed after confronting two officers on the courtroom following Tuesday’s sport. Stevens doesn’t know if Good will probably be suspended by the NBA. “I don’t know what their procedure is,” he stated. … Good and Brad Wannamaker began within the backcourt whereas Robert Williams began at heart.

Cavaliers: Nance began at heart for the second straight sport. … Cleveland, with the worst document within the convention, dressed 10 gamers.

UP NEXT

Celtics: host Utah on Friday. Tatum scored 33 factors in opposition to the Jazz in a 114-103 win on Feb. 26.

Cavaliers: host Denver on Saturday. Cleveland defeated the Nuggets on the highway 111-103 on Jan. 11.