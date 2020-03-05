Task Force Now Investigating Source Of Odor That Prompted Evacuations In Center City

By
Gsr
-
0
4
task-force-now-investigating-source-of-odor-that-prompted-evacuations-in-center-city

By CBS3 Workers

Filed Beneath:Native, Native TV, Philadelphia Information

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A mysterious odor that prompted evacuations in Heart Metropolis on Monday is now being investigated by the Tri-State Activity Drive, which is attempting to find out the supply. The duty drive can be investigating current odors in Delaware County.

Officers say the odor was not pure fuel and that it didn’t come from the previous PES Refinery in South Philadelphia, as they first reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS3 Workers

Extra from CBS3 Workers

Feedback

It’s essential to log in to publish a remark.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here