‘survivor’:-michele-reveals-she-dated-a-fellow-contestant-&-fans-know-who-it-is

It’s the tribe swap on subsequent week’s episode of ‘Survivor,’ and previews present Michele Fitzgerald revealing that her ex-boyfriend is on her new tribe. Now, followers have found out who it’s!

Two exes will likely be pressured to stay stranded on a seashore collectively starting through the March 11 episode of Survivor: Winners at Battle! The preview on the finish of the March four episode confirmed {that a} tribe swap is coming, with Michele Fitzgerald stating that she’s now going to be on a tribe along with her ex-boyfriend. His identification was not revealed within the preview, however after some investigating, followers have figured it out!

Clearly, the person in query shouldn’t be one of many guys on Michele’s unique tribe, since she’s already been caught on the seashore with them this entire time, so her fear about being caught with an ex wouldn’t make sense in reference to any of them. After Tyson Apostol was voted off through the March four episode, solely 4 males remained on the tribe that Michele wasn’t initially a part of: Tony Vlachos, Wendell Holland, Nick Wilson and Yul Kwon. Properly, Yul and Tony are each married, and Nick has been in a longterm relationship with Grisel Vilchez, in order that simply leaves one individual — WENDELL!

The extent of Michele and Wendell’s relationship is unclear. Michele initially received Survivor throughout season 32 in 2016, whereas Wendell received throughout season 36 in 2018. Throughout Wendell’s season, Michele was lively on Twitter, and confirmed the eventual champion plenty of assist all through the sport.

Whereas many viewers have been shocked to find out about Michele and Wendell’s relationship, others had heard rumors concerning the romance beforehand, and are excited to see the 2 of them on the identical tribe subsequent week. A number of followers are even hoping that the 2 type an alliance and journey collectively till the tip, a la Rob Mariano and Amber Brkich (his now-wife) on Survivor: All-Stars! We’ll have to attend and see what occurs on March 11!