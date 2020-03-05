substitute-teacher-at-centaurus-high-schoool-notified-about-possible-coronavirus-exposure

A substitute trainer at Centaurus Excessive College has been notified by a cruise line about potential publicity to the coronavirus.

The staffer, who has been working at Centaurus, in Lafayette, for the previous 5 days, completed a cruise trip Feb. 21, mentioned Carolyn Nohe, communications supervisor with the Boulder Valley College District.

The substitute trainer was notified Wednesday that there have been COVID-19 instances on the cruise, and the trainer in flip notified Centaurus principal Daniel Ryan of the scenario.

“The staffer has shown no symptoms,” Nohe mentioned.

As a precautionary measure, the trainer is not going to be at college by means of the tip of the week, bringing to an finish what can be thought of a 14-day quarantine.

The varsity on Wednesday notified college students’ households and Centaurus employees in regards to the scenario.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we want to notify you of a situation with a substitute staff member, who has been working at Centaurus for the past 5 school days,” Ryan mentioned within the notification. “We learned today that this individual has been notified by a cruise line that there was a small cluster of COVID-19 cases on a cruise they took in the middle of February.”

The varsity district has elevated cleaning and disinfectant work at the highschool, and different colleges, as a part of coronavirus considerations and precautions.

“While we do not believe there is a significant risk of our students getting sick, we are dedicated to doing everything possible to protect our students and to keep you informed,” Ryan mentioned. “BVSD has been updating resources about coronavirus and staying healthy here.”

