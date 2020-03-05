st.-cloud-police-say-man-dies-after-altercation-with-officers-involving-electroshock-weapon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Cloud police say a person is lifeless after an altercation with officers that concerned an electroshock weapon.

Police say a feminine caller contacted 911 at about 3:16 p.m. to report that she was with an unresponsive man inside an condo on the 10 block of Wilson Avenue Southeast.

Earlier than officers arrived, the caller advised the emergency operator that the person had turn into responsive, however he then might have began struggling a seizure. She then introduced that the person was beginning to assault and choke her.

Officers broke into the condo after nobody answered the door. They then tried to arrest the person, and used an electroshock weapon on him. The person turned unresponsive once more, and later died at St. Cloud Hospital.

The caller and an officer are stated to have suffered minor accidents.

The Minnesota Bureau of Legal Apprehension is main the investigation.