sophie-turner’s-blue-dress-clings-to-her-stomach-in-new-pics-amid-pregnancy-reports

One other day, one other saggy outfit for Sophie Turner. She wore a loose-fitting blue gown whereas hitting up a juice bar amid persevering with being pregnant experiences.

Sophie Turner is constant to cover her probably pregnant stomach although saggy outfits. The 24-year-old actress and husband Joe Jonas, 30, walked to a juice bar in Los Feliz, CA on March 4, and Sophie selected a unfastened blue mini-dress with ruffles across the collar and sleeves for his or her outing. The flowing cloth hid any good have a look at a rising child bump, as experiences first surfaced in mid-February that the couple is anticipating their first youngster. Nevertheless she did showcase her lengthy, toned naked legs with the quick gown, which she paired with black lace-up fight model boots.

The Sport of Thrones star used to favor skinny denims and tighter tops, however ever because the child rumors began, her wardrobe has modified dramatically. She’s actually been photographed out and about in L.A. practically every single day and every outfit has coated her mid-section. On Feb. 27, Sophie donned a unfastened, baby-doll gown that utterly hid her stomach. She even used a white purse to cowl her stomach space. The next day, the actress and her hubby went on a smoothie run, and Sophie donned loose-fitting denim overalls that utterly hid her physique.

Sophie and Joe made issues all of the extra curious for followers after they have been photographed buying at a youngsters’s retailer in Studio Metropolis on March 2. They have been seen going via a rack of what gave the impression to be boys costumes. Sophie wore a saggy white New York Giants sweatshirt together with unfastened blue monitor pants for the buying outing.

Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas out and about in LA on March Four as being pregnant rumors swirl across the actress. Photograph credit score: BACKGRID

If Sophie is pregnant, her stomach is simply going to maintain getting greater so in some unspecified time in the future she and Joe should share the excellent news. Many celebs select to attend till they’re out of their first trimester earlier than saying a being pregnant, so it wouldn’t be out of the norm if she’s not too far alongside. In the meantime, she’s a day by day paparazzi goal for photogs hoping to get even the slightest glimpse of what could possibly be a child bump. And props to Sophie for placing up with it!