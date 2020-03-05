sophie-turner-fuels-even-more-pregnancy-speculation-after-wearing-blue-babydoll-dress-while-out-with-joe-jonas



Supply: Sophie Turner/Elle USA/Instagram

Sophie Turner can’t cease fueling being pregnant hypothesis after selecting to put on a lot of cute babydoll attire that might completely function maternity put on. Sophie is celebrating not one, however two Elle journal covers and although she’s making trend headlines for overlaying Elle US and Elle UK, she’s additionally making information for her modern fashion. After sporting a plaid mini gown with white go-go boots, she donned a light-weight blue, babydoll gown from Doen and photographs of Sophie within the outfit are going viral. Sophie seems to be superb within the child doll attire because the 5’9″ magnificence has lengthy legs that look gorgeous in every ensemble. Although Sophie or Joe haven’t formally introduced a being pregnant, fan hypothesis is excessive and there have even been stories that they’re anticipating a child this summer season.

The attire Sophie has been sporting not solely depart loads of room to cover a rising child bump, however are unfastened, comfy and really female. The blue babydoll gown, known as the Chateau, options ruffles across the neckline and sleeves. Followers say that Sophie has the being pregnant glow and a few have identified that each time the paparazzi appears to snap a photograph of Sophie, she seems to exit of her solution to cowl her abdomen.

You may even see a number of photographs of Sophie Turner sporting the babydoll Chateau gown from Doen beneath.

Sophie likes to pair her child doll attire with boots and her blue gown was no exception. After sporting white go-go boots together with her earlier outfit, Sophie opted for a pair of black fight boots together with her gown. She was seen with Joe Jonas who was trendy in Louis Vuitton.

Additionally fueling the being pregnant hypothesis is that Sophie’s wardrobe has modified over the previous months. It appears every thing she wears now’s saggy or unfastened and leaves loads of room round her midsection. It has been fairly some time since Sophie has worn something pores and skin tight and followers imagine they know why!

Right here is a photograph of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas sporting a Louis Vuitton shirt with an out-of-this-world, planetary design.

You may even see one other of Sophie Turner’s babydoll seems to be beneath.

sophie turner dwelling on a 70s photo-shoot set pic.twitter.com/NFKNBUhTCo — chiara • 🥑✨ (@lovelysophiet) February 27, 2020

What do you concentrate on Sophie Turner’s evolving fashion?

Do you suppose she is dressing as if she’s pregnant and accomodating a rising child bump?



