sky-sports-boosts-commitment-to-women’s-sport

Sky Sports activities will spend money on a 360 method to protecting ladies’s sport

Sky Sports activities has introduced plans to extend its dedication to ladies’s sport in 2020 by increasing its present protection and strengthening its digital output.

Reside ladies’s sport can be showcased to model new audiences by way of Sky Sports activities’ YouTube channel with occasions such because the Ladies’s Six Nations, WNBA, Vitality Netball Superleague and ladies’s cricket amongst these to be made out there.

Sky Sports activities can even be investing in additional new, unique, ladies’s sport digital content material and programming.

4:21 In ‘The Dish’, England midfielder Jordan Nobbs seems forward to the SheBelieves Cup and dishes the filth on her Lionesses team-mates In ‘The Dish’, England midfielder Jordan Nobbs seems forward to the SheBelieves Cup and dishes the filth on her Lionesses team-mates

Over many years of committing to high-quality protection, Sky Sports activities has seen ladies’s sport attain extra followers than ever earlier than, with sporting icons comparable to Katie Taylor and Fallon Sherrock bringing in huge audiences.

Twenty-four years since first broadcasting ladies’s cricket again in June 1996, greater than 1.8m individuals watched the 2017 ICC Ladies’s Cricket World Cup remaining.

Sky Sports activities was additionally the primary broadcaster to indicate netball in 2004. Over the next 16 years, reputation has visibly elevated as viewing figures noticed 550,000 individuals tune in to observe as England’s Vitality Roses had been overwhelmed in an exciting Netball World Cup semi-final final yr.

Now, much more of this unimaginable reside ladies’s sport can be accessible on Sky Sports activities’ YouTube channel, enabling new audiences to observe and interact with a few of the world’s greatest feminine athletes.

That is supported by a full schedule of reside protection throughout Sky Sports activities channels, together with Foremost Occasion, Motion, Enviornment, Cricket, Golf and Sky Sports activities Combine which can present a variety of key occasions this yr.

‘Step in the suitable route’

To this point in 2020, Sky Sports activities has live-streamed the Vitality Netball Superleague with lots extra occasions to return together with ladies’s cricket, ladies’s main golf tournaments, WNBA and the Ladies’s Six Nations, which is ready to achieve an thrilling climax on March 15.

1:27 Watch the very best bits from England’s three wins thus far within the Ladies’s Six Nations forward of their conflict with Wales on Saturday, reside on Sky Sports activities Watch the very best bits from England’s three wins thus far within the Ladies’s Six Nations forward of their conflict with Wales on Saturday, reside on Sky Sports activities

“Sky Sports activities has been a long-standing associate and champion of ladies’s sport and this can be a pure subsequent step to make sure that model new audiences are capable of join with the drama and pleasure created by the gamers and groups,” mentioned Rob Webster, managing director of Sky Sports activities.

“Sky Sports activities Information will proceed to be on the coronary heart of this pledge and can guarantee constant 24-hour editorial protection of ladies’s sport throughout each linear and digital platforms.

“The evolution will imply now not grouping ladies’s sport collectively in a standalone programme every week, however as a substitute guaranteeing it’s represented throughout our output in our rolling 24-hour protection.

“We respect the accountability we’ve got, we all know the platforms we personal assist sports activities develop and prosper, this is a crucial step in the suitable route for our all-round protection of ladies’s sport.”

By growing its digital content material output, Sky Sports activities will take you to the center of the drama, telling you the untold tales by way of a variety of unique interviews, heated debates and long-form content material throughout all our platforms.

4:22 Paralympics legend Dame Sarah Storey spoke solely to Sky Sports activities Information this week forward of her Tokyo 2020 problem Paralympics legend Dame Sarah Storey spoke solely to Sky Sports activities Information this week forward of her Tokyo 2020 problem

“Sky Sports activities are investing in a 360 method to protecting ladies’s sport,” mentioned Georgina Faulkner, head of Multi Sports activities at Sky Sports activities.

“The reside streaming will deliver followers nearer to the motion, the 24/7 rolling Sky Sports activities Information protection will maintain followers always up to date and our world-class digital manufacturing, and storytelling will peel again the layers of ladies’s sport like by no means earlier than.

“This digital-led initiative will deliver extra sporting tales to new audiences with the ambition of making long-term connections for each present and future generations.”

A brand new ‘Extraordinary Ladies’ sequence, ‘Coaching with MMA Star Leah McCourt’ and behind the scenes with Lucy Bronze ‘My Life in Lyon’ are just some of the thrilling options to look out for in 2020.