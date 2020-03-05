sandown-and-leicester-off

Sandown and Leicester have each misplaced Friday’s conferences to waterlogging.

Thursday morning inspections have been failed at each venues, with areas of false floor following a number of weeks of persistent rain.

The Grand Army Gold Cup was because of be the characteristic on the six-race card at Sandown – the place racing can also be because of happen on Saturday when the Paddy Energy Imperial Cup Handicap Hurdle is the spotlight.

Clerk of the course Andrew Cooper has already confirmed provisional plans for an inspection on Friday to evaluate circumstances for the high-profile weekend assembly.

He posted on Twitter: “Sadly after an additional 5mm rain right here yesterday night we now have deserted Friday’s racing [email protected] Particulars of a possible inspection throughout Friday for Saturday’s racing will comply with.”