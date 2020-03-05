san-jose-hospital-prepping-‘surge-tents’-for-possible-influx-of-coronavirus-cases

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose is prepping “surge tents” to deal with a attainable inflow of coronavirus circumstances.

The tan-colored tents are at the moment erected on the southern border of the hospital’s property, dealing with Samartian Drive, instantly adjoining to the emergency room’s paramedic entrance and the general public sidewalk.

The footprint of the 2 equivalent buildings measures 15 ft by 30 ft and stands about 10 ft tall within the heart. Every one is massive sufficient to deal with as much as six sufferers at a time whereas nonetheless permitting the minimal “six foot exclusion zone,” the gap well being officers say is ample to forestall human-to-human transmission of the illness.

“To keep them safe and make sure they are not co-mingling together,” stated Mark Brown, Chief Nursing Officer for Good Samaritan Hospital.

The surge tents, that are owned by the hospital, are usually introduced out throughout flu season. However Brown pushed to erect the tents early in mild of the regular improve of COVID-19 circumstances within the Bay Space.

“We’re taking an overabundance of caution to do the right thing, and we feel for our patient population and for our community, this is the best way to serve them,” stated Brown.

The within of one of many surge tents at Good Samaritan Hospital (CBS)

Tents have develop into a key a part of the technique in proscribing the motion of the virus into hospitals world wide. This week alone, tents have been seen outdoors hospitals in Italy, Central Washington, Coeur d’Alene in Idaho, and Roseville close to Sacramento. South Korea has even carried out drive-through testing facilities that accumulate nasal swabs and document temperatures of greater than 300 sufferers per day, as they sit of their automobiles.

ALSO READ:

three New Circumstances Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Santa Clara County

Contra Costa County Confirms First Native Case Of Coronavirus

San Mateo County Stories First Coronavirus Case; Affected person In Isolation

New On-line Map Tracks Rising Coronavirus World Risk in Actual Time

COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

On February 4, Good Samaritan Hospital despatched 5 staff house to self-quarantine for 2 weeks when a confirmed case of coronavirus entered the hospital. The employees have since returned to responsibility.

The surge tents at Good Sam will enable nurses to take sufferers’ temperatures, accumulate samples if wanted and fill out paperwork, outdoors of the primary hospital, and hopefully forestall a repeat of the February incident, Brown stated.

The vinyl materials and metallic body of the surge tents will be simply disinfected.

“Bleaching these down and cleaning these properly, is a much easier process than having to clean an entire hospital,” stated Brown, “Don’t want to have to use it. But we want to make sure that we are prepared in case anything does happen.”

Good Sam is awaiting closing inspection from the hearth division and numerous permits from native and state authorities companies. As soon as full, the surge tents may very well be operational inside a day of receiving the approvals.

The tents have been paid for with grants from FEMA.