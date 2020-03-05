riverside-county-sheriff’s-department-releases-video-from-fatal-deputy-involved-shooting

MURRIETA (CBSLA) — The Riverside County Sheriff’s Division Wednesday launched video from a deadly deputy-involved capturing that left a 41-year-old man lifeless in early Janauary.

In accordance with the sheriff’s division, deputies responded to the 31000 block of Borega Street within the French Valley space at about 8:45 a.m. Jan. 2 after receiving a name {that a} man brandished a gun throughout an argument at a house. The division mentioned it was additionally reported that the person was underneath the affect of medication and/or alcohol.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the person drove away in a white 1995 Ford F-350 and led deputies on a chase the place he stopped a number of occasions and engaged with deputies earlier than driving away. Throughout the pursuit, the division mentioned deputies have been in a position to visually affirm that the person was armed with a handgun.

The pursuit got here to an finish after an armored automobile carried out a PIT maneuver, disabling the truck.

In accordance with the sheriff’s division, the person then fired his weapon at deputies, hanging their autos.

A number of deputies fired again on the man, recognized as Troy Matthew Sullenger, killing him.

Deputies mentioned a handgun was recovered from the scene.

No regulation enforcement personnel have been injured within the incident.

The Riverside County District Legal professional’s Workplace is within the strategy of reviewing the deadly capturing.

“We take the use of force very seriously, and make every effort to deescalate these situations whenever possible,” Sheriff Chad Bianco mentioned within the video.