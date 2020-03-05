riverdale-reveals-the-truth-about-jughead

Shock! Jughead’s not lifeless in spite of everything!

Regardless of all the proof that he was lifeless, we’re not in the slightest degree stunned to be asserting that Jughead Jones is alive and effectively, hiding out within the bunker in an effort to persuade the Stonewall preppies that he’s really lifeless, so that they will crack and reveal the plan they needed to kill him and pin all of it on Betty.

Apparently, the beanie cushioned the blow from the rock, so it did not work once they tried to kill him. And all people was in on the coverup, together with FP, Mary, Jellybean, the coroner, Charles, and ultimately even Alice.

Jughead’s charade continues as the entire gang tries to determine what the hell is happening at Stonewall, which we all know is all being lead by the maniacal Donna. Although on the very finish of the episode, the group discovered that Donna is not really Donna, and it gave Jughead a terrific thought about methods to take down his Stonewall enemies.