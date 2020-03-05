rialto-fight-ends-with-juvenile-fatally-shot,-2-others-injured

RIALTO (CBSLA) — Police are investigating after they are saying a combat between juveniles turned lethal on Wednesday.

Rialto police had been referred to as to the scene of Sycamore and Randall avenues shortly earlier than three p.m., after the combat broke out.

Police say the suspect pulled out a handgun and opened hearth in the course of the alternate.

One juvenile died on the scene. One other juvenile was taken to an area hospital. A bystander was additionally taken to an area hospital, police say. The surviving victims are believed to have non-life-threatening accidents.

The suspect was excellent on the time of this report.

This story is growing.