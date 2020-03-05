‘rhonj’-reunion:-jennifer-aydin-blasts-melissa-gorga-over-alleged-fake-storylines-about-pregnancy

Bravo TV

Along with faking tales about child No. 4, the ‘Actual Housewives of New Jersey’ solid member allegedly fakes tales about her restaurant and long-lost sister.

“The Actual Housewives of New Jersey” season 10 aired its reunion within the Wednesday, March Four episode. The episode noticed Jennifer Aydin accusing Melissa Gorga of mendacity about her fertility struggles for the sake of storylines.

“The fixed selfies, the fixed self-accolades, like ‘I am so cute!’ ‘You look so good Melissa Gorga!’ I’ve heard that is what you do while you scroll in your Instagram,” Jennifer mentioned of “self-absorbed” Melissa within the episode whereas a number of the different housewives seemed on and laughed. Jennifer, nevertheless, refused to disclose her sources when host Andy Cohen requested Jennifer who advised her about that.

Claiming that Melissa, who mentioned that she was contemplating to undergo IVF to have a fourth little one with husband Joe Gorga, wasn’t real together with her story, Jennifer continued placing Melissa on a blast. “I really feel such as you’re making a mockery of people who find themselves actually going by way of it and individuals who actually do IVF,” Jennifer alleged.

“I believe you have been completely faking that entire factor. I believe your profession has taken off. A child would halt your journey proper now,” continued Jennifer. “It is a very selfless factor to have a child. Look how a lot she must hand over.”

When requested for her opinion in regards to the matter, Teresa Giudice mentioned, “That is her opinion. That is what she thinks of her.” Teresa, nevertheless, did not agree with what Jennifer mentioned. “I do not suppose she can be staying at house with the child now at this level in her life. She would rent assist.”

Along with pretend being pregnant, Melissa allegedly faked tales about her restaurant and long-lost sister. In response to a fan who requested her about that, Melissa defined, “The restaurant was not pretend. The man screwed us over majorly.”