report:-mtv-pulls-the-plug-on-‘teen-mom:-young-and-pregnant’





The franchise present is seemingly not the one one whose destiny was in limbo because it was previoulsy rumored that the community plans to cancel ‘Teen Mother OG’ after 10 years.

Mar 5, 2020

AceShowbiz –

MTV is reportedly planning to cancel one in every of its in style TV exhibits, “Teen Mother: Younger and Pregnant“. A brand new report means that the spin-off sequence of “Teen Mother” is not going to transcend its sophomore season.

MTO Information famous {that a} latest tweet from The Ashley hinted that the present would possibly finish after season 2, which not too long ago ended. “is teen mother younger and pregnant going to have a season 2 reunion or was final week the ultimate episode?” a fan requested, to which The Ashley responded on March 3, “They aren’t having a reunion; i’ll have extra on the present this week. keep tuned!”

The Ashley appeared to trace on the cancellation of ‘Teen Mother: Younger and Pregnant’.

The report additionally said that the present’s rankings have been among the many explanation why MTV allegedly determined to cancel the present. The February four episode of the present was this season’s highest rated present with 511,000 viewers. In the meantime, its season finale, which was the second highest rated present, introduced in 470,000 viewers.

That appeared like an excellent quantity however the season averaged a meager 407,000 viewers per episode with out the 2 episodes.

This arrives after it was rumored that MTV deliberate to cancel “Teen Mother OG” after 10 years. In accordance with earlier reviews, MTV had tried to maintain the present alive, however the viewership was on a gradual decline for almost all of the season because it dropped into the 600,000 vary per episode.

Moreover, the community tried to spice up the rankings by including a brand new everlasting forged member. Mackenzie McKee, who first appeared on “16 and Pregnant” and “Teen Mother 3“, joined season eight of “Teen Mother” to fill the void left by former forged member Farrah Abraham.

One other factor that the report famous was that a lot of the mothers have aged out of the sequence. The purpose of the present was displaying the struggles of younger moms. Nevertheless, because the present goes on, forged members are getting older.

MTV has but to touch upon the cancellation rumors.