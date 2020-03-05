ray-j-sides-with-ex-kim-kardashian-after-backlash-over-her-cornrow-braids

WENN/Avalon

The ‘Horny Can I’ hitmaker and his sister Brandy come to the ‘Retaining Up with the Kardashians’ star’s protection after she’s accused of cultural appropriation with the coiffure.

Ray J has defended his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian after she landed in sizzling water for rocking cornrow braids at Paris Vogue Week. As a substitute of agreeing with individuals who dubbed it “cultural appropriation,” the rapper and his elder sister Brandy assume that it is a praise to black tradition.

“I bought nothing however respect. I simply assume that, if you’re paying homage to a different tradition by , rocking the braids, I believe it is a praise,” the singer/songwriter stated when stopping by “The Speak” on Wednesday, March four together with his sister. “It ought to be checked out, it’s going world, .”

Sharing his totally different outlook on the controversy, the 39-year-old artist continued, “And, I believe that once you rise up and you’re feeling good and also you look good and different individuals say, ‘hey, I need to appear like that,’ I need to really feel good… it ought to be a praise and a plus.”

Brandy, who was sporting braids on the present, additionally weighed in on the matter, suggesting that individuals bought somewhat too delicate with it. “I do not assume that she’s responsible. I undoubtedly consider in that, however I believe it is reaching somewhat bit,” she stated. “I imply, it is nice, I like braids. I believe everyone ought to have braids, however I believe we’re going too far with that along with her.”

Kim sparked backlash after she confirmed up with waist-length braids at Kanye West‘s Yeezy present as a part of Paris Vogue Week on Monday, March 2. Her hair matched the hairstyles of her daughter North West and niece Penelope Disick.

Individuals then took to social media to blast the mom of 4 for her coiffure, with one writing, “okay at first I used to be defending her saying she could also be making an attempt to go for the brown center jap look since she will cross for wanting center jap, however that is straight up blackfishing although.”

“I am unable to stand Kim ok and her rattling braids like b***h when are y’all gonna cease appropriating our tradition,” one other Twitter consumer complained. “YOU ARE NOT BLACK,” another person strongly reminded Kim.

It was removed from the primary time the “Retaining Up with the Kardashians” star sported braids. Forward of her look at Paris Vogue Week, she shared throwback images on Instagram that includes her rocking the identical coiffure throughout a photograph shoot. “Flash Again to my shoot with Vanessa Beecroft,” she captioned the submit.

Kim has not responded to the most recent controversy, however she has beforehand defended her “Bo Derek braids.” She stated in 2018, “Clearly know they’re known as Fulani braids and I do know the origin of the place they got here from and I am completely respectful of that.” She added, “I am not tone deaf to the place I do not get it. I do get it…On no account am I ever making an attempt to disrespect anybody’s tradition by sporting braids.”