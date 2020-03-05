rare-alligator-gar-fish-found-dead-in-radnor-township-pond

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA (CBS) — Radnor Township police say a uncommon Alligator Gar fish was discovered useless in a neighborhood pond this week. The fish is usually discovered within the Gulf of Mexico.

Police say the fish was discovered useless by a township resident within the pond at Fenimore Park.

In accordance with the PA @fishandboat Fee, the fish couldn’t maintain in such chilly water. The uncommon discover was turned over to them for preservation and academic functions. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/FnDywUvTra — RadnorPD (@RadnorPD) March 4, 2020

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Fee officers say the fish couldn’t maintain residing in such chilly water. The fish was turned over to them for instructional functions, police say.

“Looking for a place to relocate your rare pet? Our parks are not the best option, but give us a call and we’ll provide you with some resources that may help!” Radnor Township wrote on Fb.

There isn’t a phrase on how the fish bought within the pond.