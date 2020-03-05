“queer-eye”-fans-keep-asking-tan-france-to-“french-tuck”-them-and-he’s-officially-had-enough

Consideration, all Queer Eye followers: Tan France has an important request for anybody who sees him out in public.

It began when Tan defined that folks on the road steadily cease him to ask for style recommendation.

“They ask me for lots [of help]…it is often one thing referred to as a French tuck.”

(As any good QE fan is aware of, a French tuck is once you tuck your shirt into the entrance of your pants however not the again. It is Tan’s signature look.)

“What I discover very unusual is — it is referred to as a French tuck since you simply tuck within the entrance of your shirt,” he stated. “Nonetheless, once you simply say it to a stranger — and I am a stranger to them, they do not actually know me…”

“…they will come over they usually’ll say, ‘Will you French tuck me?’ It sounds actually vulgar.”

Tan added, “Particularly by a urinal, in a public restroom.” (He adorably referred to as it a urannal together with his accent.)

“Why would you observe me in after which ask me to French tuck you while I am out?” he added, miming unzipped pants.

