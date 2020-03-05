‘presumptive-positive-case’-of-covid-19-confirmed-near-houston

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – For the primary time for the reason that coronavirus outbreak started, Texas is dealing with its first doubtless case not at Lackland Air Pressure Base in San Antonio.

Fort Bend County Well being and Human Companies says a person in his 70s not too long ago traveled outdoors of the U.S. and is now getting handled in a hospital.

The take a look at was carried out on the public well being lab in Houston and will likely be confirmed by testing on the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention.

Well being officers in Fort Bend County try to trace down individuals who might have been uncovered to the person.

“This presumptive case is actionable and we are treating it as a positive,” Fort Bend County well being officers stated in a launch. “Fort Bend County Health & Human Services has started an epidemiological investigation and is leading the effort to quickly identify close contacts with the individual. Close contacts may include family members, co-workers, emergency responders, and other contacts.”

“We are working around the clock with all local, regional, and statewide health authorities to monitor the situation and update the public,” stated Fort Bend County Choose KP George in a information launch on Wednesday.

The Texas Division of State Well being Companies is supporting Fort Bend County in figuring out any shut contacts of the affected person whereas he was sick to allow them to be remoted and monitored for signs and shortly examined, if wanted.

“Having a COVID-19 case in Texas is a significant development in this outbreak, but it doesn’t change the fact that the immediate risk to most Texans is low,” stated Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner. “This travel-related case reinforces the fact that we should all be taking basic hygiene steps that are extremely effective in limiting limit the spread of COVID-19 and all respiratory illnesses.”

Human coronaviruses just like the one which causes COVID-19 are mostly unfold by coughing and sneezing, private contact like shaking fingers, and touching a floor with the virus after which touching your eyes, nostril or mouth.

There are easy steps everybody can take to assist stop spreading them:

Wash your fingers usually with cleaning soap and water for at the very least 20 seconds. If cleaning soap and water will not be accessible, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Keep away from touching your eyes, nostril, and mouth with unwashed fingers.

Keep away from shut contact with people who find themselves sick.

Keep residence if you find yourself sick.

Cowl your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue within the trash.

Clear and disinfect continuously touched objects and surfaces.

“Over the past month, the state of Texas has been preparing for this moment, and we are confident in the steps we have taken to safeguard our communities against the coronavirus,” stated Governor Greg Abbott. “We anticipated this situation, we have protocols in place, and our state agencies and personnel are trained and ready to respond. The state of Texas remains in contact with our federal and local partners, and we will continue to work together to ensure Texas communities have the resources they need to respond to any additional cases of the coronavirus. Our top priority is public health and safety, and I urge all Texans to follow the preventative guidelines provided by the Department of State Health Services.”