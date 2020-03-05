pregnant-‪katy-perry‬-is-“so-glad”-she-doesn’t-“have-to-suck-it-in”-anymore

Katy Perry‬ is letting her followers in on an enormous a part of her life.

The celebrity singer introduced that she’s anticipating her first little one along with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. Perry revealed the thrilling being pregnant information in her new music video for “By no means Worn White.” On the finish of the music video, Katy may very well be seen cradling her child bump, confirming the information to the world.

“There’s so much that can be occurring this summer time,” Katy advised her followers on Instagram Reside on Wednesday night time after releasing the music video. “Not solely will I be giving beginning, actually, but additionally figuratively to one thing you guys have been ready for. So let’s simply name it a double whammy. It is a two-for.”

“I’m excited. We’re excited and blissful and it is in all probability the longest secret I’ve ever needed to maintain,” the 35-year-old star shared. “And I wish to inform you guys every part however I knew I might inform you in one of the simplest ways, which is thru a chunk of music as a result of that is…I suppose that is how I communicate to you. That is how we communicate collectively to one another.”