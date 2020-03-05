pepperell-disqualified-in-qatar

Eddie Pepperell signed for a decrease rating on the 17th

Eddie Pepperell’s hopes of climbing again into the world’s high 50 in time to qualify for The Masters suffered a blow when he was disqualified from the Qatar Masters.

Pepperell recovered from a poor begin to fireplace a level-par 71 on the Training Metropolis Golf Membership in Doha, however a mix-up on his scorecard led to his second disqualification from a European Tour occasion in 4 months.

The Englishman began on the 10th and adopted a gap bogey with a double-bogey on the 11th earlier than he battled again with birdies at six of the following eight holes.

Nevertheless, the 2018 champion signed for a par at 16 and a birdie at 17 when he had really performed these two holes in birdie-par, and he was excluded from the rest of the event as a result of he had signed for a decrease rating on the 17th.

Pepperell, who pulled out of final week’s Oman Open on account of coronavirus fears, entered the week ranked 63rd on the planet after an erratic begin to 2020, lacking the lower in South Africa and Abu Dhabi earlier than bouncing again with a tie for 11th on the Dubai Desert Traditional.

His hopes of creating a second look at Augusta Nationwide subsequent month at the moment are within the steadiness, as Pepperell would have to be ranked on the planet’s high 50 after the WGC-Dell Applied sciences Match Play, additionally an occasion he’s now battling to qualify for.

Pepperell’s disqualification in Qatar follows his weird early exit in Turkey final November, when he ran out of balls after dropping “4 or 5” within the water on the fourth through the third spherical and was unable to finish the outlet.