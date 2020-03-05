pantages-theatre-gets-new-sign-for-first-time-since-1930

View this post on Instagram

Sources inside @yescosigns have confirmed the historic @hollywoodpantagestheatre vertical signal will likely be transformed to Digital LED. They declare it will likely be “historically accurate to the best of their abilities”…. so put together yourselves for a digital LED billboard on the #PantagesHollywod. I’m disgusted @nederlanderlive ! Pissed! That you’d destroy this traditionally correct and exquisite theatre with a digital LED billboard! That is unacceptable! It’s both traditionally correct #neon or digital rubbish. Convey again the #neon! @mitchofarrell @hollywood_heritage @esotouric @laconservancy @museumofneonart @official_lahtf