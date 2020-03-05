officials:-2-people-killed,-firefighter-injured-in-reading-house-fire

READING, Pa. (CBS) — Officers say two folks have died and a firefighter was injured in a home hearth in Studying Wednesday night time. It occurred on the 700 block of Schuylkill Avenue.

First responders have been dispatched to the home hearth shortly after 9 p.m.

Authorities say two folks inside the house have died. A firefighter was additionally injured after falling by means of the higher ground of the house.

The firefighter’s situation just isn’t recognized at the moment.

There is no such thing as a phrase on the victims’ identities.

The reason for the fireplace is unknown. The blaze was positioned beneath management at 9:58 p.m.