Officials: 2 People Killed, 5 Firefighters Injured In Reading House Fire

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1
officials:-2-people-killed,-5-firefighters-injured-in-reading-house-fire

By CBS3 Workers

Filed Below:Native, Native TV, Studying Information

READING, Pa. (CBS) — An investigation is underway into the deaths of two folks found throughout a home fireplace in Studying Wednesday night time. The hearth occurred round 9 p.m. on the 700 block of Schuylkill Avenue.

Firefighters introduced it beneath management in about an hour. That’s after they discovered the 2 our bodies inside.

Eyewitness Information has additionally realized, that 5 firefighters had been damage.

4 are being handled at an area hospital.

No phrase on their circumstances.

The reason for the hearth stays beneath investigation.

CBS3 Workers

Extra from CBS3 Workers

Feedback

You will need to log in to put up a remark.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here