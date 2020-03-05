oc-thunder-hold-on-to-beat-pistons-114-107

DETROIT (AP) — Danilo Gallinari made a vital 3-pointer within the closing minute, and the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder beat the Detroit Pistons 114-107 on Wednesday evening regardless of blowing a 16-point second-half lead.

The depleted Pistons rallied within the fourth quarter and took a 103-102 benefit after a 3-pointer by Svi Mykhailiuk. It was tight the remainder of the way in which, and with the Thunder up by one late, Oklahoma Metropolis’s Chris Paul dribbled towards Detroit’s Brandon Knight, who hit the deck making an attempt to attract an offensive foul.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 04: Chris Paul #Three and Danilo Gallinari #eight of the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder celebrates Gallinari's fourth quarter three level basket towards the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Area on March 04, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Oklahoma Metropolis gained the sport 114-107.

There was no whistle, and Gallinari made a Three with 21.6 seconds remaining to place the Thunder up 111-107.

“Those calls, they could go either way,” Paul mentioned. “I stopped for a second and didn’t hear nothing. Saw (Gallinari) open and you just make the right play.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 factors for Oklahoma Metropolis, which snapped out of its transient scoring hunch. The Thunder had misplaced their earlier two video games, not scoring greater than 94 factors in both. That they had that many after three quarters Wednesday.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 04: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder takes a shot over Tony Snell #17 of the Detroit Pistons in the course of the first half at Little Caesars Area on March 04, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan.

Christian Wooden scored a career-high 29 factors for the Pistons, who’re with out Derrick Rose (proper ankle sprain) and have been lacking Blake Griffin (left knee surgical procedure) for some time.

“That’s one thing I love about this group, they compete and they are playing hard,” Detroit coach Dwane Casey mentioned. “We have a lot of growing up to do, and we have a lot of men in a lot of situations they have not been in before.”

The Thunder shot 68% from the sector within the first quarter, however led by simply 5 at halftime at 69-64. They prolonged the result in 16 late within the third earlier than Detroit made its push.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 28: Head coach Dwane Casey of the Detroit Pistons reacts in the course of the second half of the NBA sport towards the Phoenix Suns at Speaking Stick Resort Area on February 28, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Pistons defeated the Suns 113-111.

The Pistons have misplaced 9 of their final 10 and 15 of their final 18.

The Thunder entered with a half-game lead on Dallas for the No. 6 seed within the Western Convention. The Mavericks hosted New Orleans on Wednesday evening.

TRANSACTION

The Pistons claimed guard Jordan McRae off waivers, and he stepped in and scored 15 factors.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Oklahoma Metropolis shot 61% from the sector for the sport, even after scoring solely 20 factors within the fourth quarter.

Pistons: Wooden’s earlier profession excessive was 28 factors Dec. 1 vs. San Antonio.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host New York on Friday evening.

Pistons: Host Utah on Saturday evening.

