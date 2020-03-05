oakland-school-board-votes-not-to-reduce-school-police-despite-heated-meeting

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — The Oakland Unified Faculty District board voted to not cut back the college district police division Wednesday night regardless of a heated assembly and push again from the neighborhood.

The board had robust cuts to contemplate Wednesday because it regarded to go subsequent faculty 12 months’s funds.

The neighborhood made a plea to cease taking cash out of the classroom. Many fed up dad and mom and academics spoke up on the assembly. They are saying they know tips on how to reduce greater than $2 million straight away: by eliminating the Oakland Faculties Police Division.

Members of the Black Organizing Mission often known as BOP held a rally outdoors earlier than the assembly. BOP desires police-free colleges, saying the officers goal minority college students.

“Our kids do not need to be policed. You should look at students as vibrant intelligent human beings who have something to offer,” Jessica Black with the Black Organizing Mission.

In response to the Oakland Unified Faculty District, 26% of the scholars are African People however they make up 73% of these arrested by OUSD police.

“Our students at schools not needing policing has brought together all races and that’s phenomenal and that’s radical change we need in Oakland,” mentioned Roseann Torres, a college board member.

Whereas BOP goals to dismantle your entire police division, it has assist from some members on the board, with Director Torres proposing chopping sworn officer positions.

A number of the board members did level out that the officers with Oakland colleges know the particular wants of the faculties and might reply faster than the Oakland Police Division.