north-bay-voters-put-brakes-on-sales-tax-extension-to-fund-smart-train-service

NOVATO (KPIX 5) — On Tuesday evening, a measure to increase the quarter-cent gross sales tax funding the SMART commuter prepare solely bought about 50 p.c of the vote. Measure I wanted two-thirds of the vote to move, so it was defeated.

However the identical gross sales tax was authorized again in 2008 with 70 p.c voting sure. The query on Wednesday was, why the change of coronary heart?

Based on SMART, extending the gross sales tax for 30 years would have allowed them to refinance their debt, saving about $12 million a 12 months. However now that it failed, the SMART Prepare system is an enormous gap in its funds.

“It’s certainly not where we wanted to be when we saw the results come in,” mentioned SMART Board Chairman Eric Lucan. “But we know the SMART train is resilient and it always has been resilient. We’ve faced defeats at the ballot box before. We’ve faced repeal efforts before, but the SMART train always bounces back.”

By all accounts, those that trip the shiny new vehicles appear pleased with the expertise.

“I like it. I don’t know why anyone wouldn’t like it,” mentioned rider Vicki Cornelius.

So why would individuals be much less prone to assist it now that it’s been up and working for 2 years? Some assume the measure might have been the sufferer of tax fatigue. Resident Carolyn Cocchiarella voted no.

“They’re in the billions. They’re talking “B’s” not “M’s”. They’re insane. That is alleged to go on for 30 years? You’re loopy!” she mentioned.

Different voters might have had some belief points, such because the individuals up in Healdsburg and Cloverdale who initially voted to construct the prepare, however quickly found there wasn’t sufficient cash to increase it as much as them.

That influenced Mary McFadden’s vote towards the extension.

“Just the whole financial aspect of it,” McFadden mentioned. “It’s just way out of the ballpark, for one thing. And then not going to where it was originally supposed to go.”

Peter Serchia owns a soccer store in Novato. He says he likes the prepare, however voted “no” as a result of he simply thinks it’s too quickly.

“It just started rolling and the ridership’s up, so let’s see what kind of revenue they can generate before they start trying to generate more taxes,” mentioned Serchia.

Kenny Reibel thinks trains don’t come usually sufficient and was dissatisfied to listen to that the funds deficit will probably trigger service cuts.

“You would think it would make it worse if they’re going to cut back,” he mentioned.

However John Cornelius enjoys driving on SMART and mentioned critics must get some perspective on this.

“This train is built for 50 years from now, not today,” he mentioned. “If gas went to ten dollars a gallon tomorrow, there’d be a lot of people riding this train.”

If the SMART prepare is resilient, so is the hassle to lift cash for it. Board Chairman Lucan says it’s not a query of if there shall be one other tax measure, however how quickly?