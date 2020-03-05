newsom-declares-state-of-emergency-amid-coronavirus-spread,-blocks-cruise-ship-from-sf-port

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Following the state’s first reported dying from the coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a State of Emergency as a part of the state’s response to the outbreak and mentioned a cruise ship with attainable coronavirus sufferers will probably be blocked from returning to port in San Francisco till correct testing will be administered to the passengers.

The Grand Princess cruise ship, which is heading again to San Francisco from Hawaii, and canceled a name in Ensenada, Mexico, was scheduled to reach Wednesday night again in San Francisco however is now being held off the California coast till passengers will be examined for COVID-19, Newsom mentioned.

“That ship is now being delayed to provide ample opportunity for CDC partnership with Coast Guard and state health officials to conduct tests, because we have a number of passengers and crew members that have developed symptoms on this cruise ship,” mentioned Newsom.

The governor mentioned testing kits can be flown to the cruise ship and they are going to be despatched shortly again to a lab in Richmond verify whether or not the symptomatic sufferers have only a chilly or flu or have the coronavirus.

Newsom mentioned the emergency declaration permits the state to make further assets out there, formalizes emergency actions already underway throughout a number of businesses, and helps the state put together for a wider unfold of the virus.

“The proclamation is to serve to help advance our resources, to loosen up our regulatory environment, to provide some clarity in terms of jurisdiction and oversight capacity as it relates to the access and utilization of state properties, be it fairgrounds of other state properties, and allow us to pre-empt local land use if, indeed, we feel that is appropriate,” mentioned Newsom. “It allows us on the competitive bidding frame to move forward with our kind of procurement that is necessary with a sense of urgency on medical supplies or other monitoring or suppression efforts that would allow us to move forward without any hurdles.”

Newsom additionally mentioned the emergency declaration permits the totally different jurisdictions to share information to raised handle the unfold of the virus. California well being officers at the moment are monitoring some 9,400 folks for the sickness in 49 counties. Newsom mentioned as of Wednesday afternoon, there have been 53 confirmed coronavirus instances within the state.

The proclamation comes on the identical day a Northern California affected person, certainly one of two native residents who fell unwell with coronavirus after getting back from a San Francisco-to-Mexico cruise, grew to become the state’s first dying from the sickness.

Officals mentioned the affected person was a 71-year-old grownup male from Placer County. An official with the U.S. Facilities for Illness Management and Preventionsaid there was “a cluster” of potential coronavirus sufferers on the present Grand Princess cruise.

Newsom’s emergency proclamation additionally offers for elevated protections towards value gouging, gives extra help to native governments and permits well being care employees to come back from out of state.