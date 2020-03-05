new-water,-sewage-system-coming-to-detroit-neighborhood

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Residents in a Detroit neighborhood says it’s been a very long time coming, however they’re lastly getting a model new water and sewer system and that is just the start.

Glenn Fenderson has lived within the Cornerstone Village neighborhood for 27 years. He says this mixed neighborhood-wide improve to his water and sewer system is a welcoming sight.

“Every time it rains we get nervous, because the basement floods, we start going down taking stuff off the floor because the sewage comes back in,” stated Fenderson.

Fenderson is hoping basement flooding might be a factor of the previous, now that an upgraded water and sewer system might be sooner or later.

At a press convention Wednesday, metropolis leaders introduced the Cornerstone Villiage neighborhood is one among two receiving the upgrades this yr.

“Our water and sewerage department will knock on your door and if you turn that pipe over to us, at the same time we come down your street and tear up your street for the watermain we will put in a new copper pipe at our expense and your lead pipe will be gone for good,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

The water division says the town’s water and sewer infrastructure has been getting older and upkeep to the system has been deferred for many years.

They are saying the upgrades will take time, as they assess circumstances of different neighborhoods. However for now, the method is beginning for the Cornerstone Village as properly North Rosedale Park neighborhoods.

“Wow, all I can say is wow, that’s great,” stated Fenderson.

The water and sewerage division says they’ve additionally accomplished water situation assessments in 10 different neighborhoods.