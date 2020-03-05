new-owners-of-run-down-$2m-portrero-hill-shack-have-big-plans-for-property

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — On Tuesday, an previous, run-down shack sitting atop San Francisco’s Portrero Hill offered for $1.975 million and the brand new house owners stated they’ve thrilling plans for the property.

It’s the most recent eye-popping transaction within the costly Bay Space housing market. The shack has been sitting empty for many years.

Coldwell International Luxurious Properties agent Anne Laury closed the deal and is worked up for what the property’s future holds. She stated the brand new house owners will tear the dilapidated shack down.

The town researched the construction and decided that it has no historic worth. Additionally they decided it’s too rotted and too harmful to enter. It’s surrounded by development of contemporary mansions with rooftop decks in a neighborhood modified by the inflow of tech cash.

“In this neighborhood, it doesn’t seem like any price is too much,” stated Cherry Elliot, a Portrero Hill resident of 30 years who lives subsequent door to the shack. She says the property’s promoting is the discuss of the neighborhood, laughing on the $1.975 million promoting worth.

“Well, I heard they were asking for $2.5 (million),” she stated.

“We decided to go high and take our time,” Laury stated.

It’s not likely the the shack nor the lot that had been the principle promoting level; the property presents a one in every of a form view. Laury says the brand new house owners are planning to take full benefit of it with a three-story residence with a 360-degree view of the Bay Space, which occurs to be a fast distance to San Francisco’s downtown.