neurofeedback-helps-firefighters-cope-at-south-metro-fire-rescue

With wires caught to his head and a stuffed toy monkey in his arms, Brian McCoy heaved a deep breath as he settled right into a reclining chair at South Metro Fireplace Rescue’s headquarters in Centennial.

He slipped on headphones, put up his ft and watched as a TV display performed scenes from underneath the ocean: dolphins twirling, seaweed swirling, sharks prowling.

Behind him, neurofeedback clinician and therapist Gabi Whitmer tracked his mind exercise.

When McCoy’s mind calmed, the music in his headphones bought louder, the picture on the display bought greater and the monkey vibrated — constructive suggestions that, over time, helps his mind relearn easy methods to react to stimulation, which in flip helps relieve McCoy’s signs of post-traumatic stress dysfunction, trauma and burnout.

This so-called “brain training” modified McCoy’s life.

McCoy, an EMS district supervisor, is one in all about 50 individuals at South Metro Fireplace Rescue to strive the remedy, which has turn into so widespread that the fireplace district in January introduced Whitmer in full time to carry classes on website at its headquarters.

“Especially with this population, we see a ton of people where the brain is always on, always ready to go,” Whitmer mentioned. “Which makes them really, really good at their jobs, but it makes it harder to downshift and kind of rest, relax.”

Earlier than beginning neurofeedback a 12 months in the past, McCoy couldn’t sleep greater than a pair hours an evening. He was consuming an excessive amount of, isolating himself from these round him and contemplating suicide.

“Spent a couple of nights with a pistol in my mouth,” he mentioned.

Neurofeedback clinician and therapist Gabi Whitmer matches electrodes onto the top of Brian McCoy, South Metro District EMS supervisor, as a part of his neurofeedback remedy coaching session at South Metro Fireplace Rescue headquarters in Centennial on March 3, 2020. South Metro Fireplace Rescue just lately introduced Neurofeedback remedy into their headquarters in order that firefighters have easy accessibility to the therapy, which is designed to assist first responders cope with the hyperawareness and stress that the job creates.

Final 12 months, at the least 116 firefighters and 19 paramedics died by suicide in the USA, in response to the Firefigher Behavioral Well being Alliance, a Missouri nonprofit. Founder Jeff Dill believes these reported numbers are solely about 40 p.c of the overall suicides. To this point in 2020, at the least 13 firefighters and one paramedic have died by suicide, he mentioned.

A former firefighter and present counselor, Dill mentioned Tuesday that a few of the pressures on first responders are resulting from “cultural brainwashing.”

“When we put this uniform on, we are expected to act a certain way: strong, brave, sacrificing,” he mentioned. “When you are expected to act in that manner and not show any weakness, and then you are challenged both in your professional and personal life, it’s pretty damn difficult.”

McCoy had unwelcome, racing ideas that dashed round in his head like a golden retriever pet, he mentioned. He couldn’t deal with studying books; he’d learn a web page, flip to the following, and don’t know what he’d simply learn. At evening, the smallest shift in mild or sound stored him from sleeping.

“I don’t just stir, I get up. I’m done for the night,” he mentioned. “Professionally it is a great thing. I can wake up to tones for a call and I can be in a vehicle navigating in two minutes and working through a critical medical situation in under eight from a dead sleep; but then my mind is switched on to that activity level for the rest of the day.”

The signs began round 2015, however McCoy didn’t acknowledge the issue for some time, and didn’t speak about his rising each day battle to operate with anybody.

“I really thought if, as a culture, if you have PTSD, or you’ve been suicidal, you’re going to be unemployable,” he mentioned. “I’m not going to be able to feed my family. So I hid it for a very long time because of that.”

Then at some point, he made a flippant remark to a longtime good friend who was a paramedic — my divorce is over and I’m not fascinated with killing myself so I should be OK — and his good friend took it critically and urged him to get assist.

After receiving ketamine remedy for a month and going by way of a 12 months of neurofeedback classes, McCoy is sleeping once more. He can learn for an hour at a time, and he’s dreaming for the primary time in years. He by no means needed to take any medicine, which had been really helpful to him previously however was one thing he wished to keep away from due to doable unintended effects.

“Beyond getting my life back, that’s a huge gift,” he mentioned.

McCoy has began speaking candidly together with his colleagues about his experiences — and theirs — and he’s keen about guiding different individuals to assist.

Brian McCoy, proper, takes half in a Neurofeedback remedy coaching session at South Metro Fireplace Rescue headquarters with Gabi Whitmer, left, a Neurofeedback clinician and therapist, on March 3, 2020.

South Metro Fireplace Rescue introduced neurofeedback into its headquarters this 12 months in an try to each normalize it and make it extra accessible, mentioned Chris Macklin, wellness coordinator at South Metro Fireplace and Rescue.

The neurofeedback remedy is one in all a number of instruments the district is utilizing to handle psychological well being amongst its workers, Macklin mentioned, together with conventional licensed counselors and eye motion desensitization and reprocessing.

Though she’s solely been working from South Metro’s headquarters for couple months, Whitmer is already contemplating including a second room and maybe bringing one other clinician on board.

“The response,” she mentioned, “has been overwhelming.”