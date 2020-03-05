netflix-is-the-latest-to-pull-out-of-sxsw-amid-coronavirus-concerns

LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Extra heavy-hitters scheduled to seem at South by Southwest in Austin are pulling out of the occasion. Now Netflix has canceled screenings and occasions on the competition amid considerations concerning the coronavirus.

An organization spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that the streamer is pulling out of the annual media, leisure, know-how and music convention and competition, which kicks off subsequent week. The corporate had deliberate to display screen the characteristic movie “Uncorked,” with Courtney B. Vance, and 4 docu-series. The information was first reported by Selection.

SAG-AFTRA Basis President Courtney B. Vance speaks onstage on the 26th Annual Display Actors Guild Awards on January 19, 2020. (credit score: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Pictures for Turner)

Along with the screenings, Netflix can also be canceling a panel with Rashida Jones and Kenya Barris concerning the collection #blackexcellence.

Netflix is just not the one firm to scrap its competition plans. The Hollywood Reporter additionally reported Wednesday that Apple was additionally canceling its plans for the competition, which included Spike Jonze’s “Beastie Boys Story.”

Already corporations together with Amazon Studios, Fb, Twitter, TikTok and Mashable have dropped out of the occasion set to run March 13-22.

Representatives for the competition didn’t instantly reply to request for remark.

