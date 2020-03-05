monrovia-school-undergoes-deep-cleaning-after-parent’s-possible-exposure-to-coronavirus-patient

MONROVIA (CBSLA) — A faculty in Monrovia underwent a deep cleansing in a single day after a guardian of two college students got here into contact with somebody with coronavirus.

Clifton Center College in Monrovia will reopen Thursday as regular after being scrubbed down and disinfected.

The deep cleansing by a cleansing crew that usually works at hospitals was ordered as a result of a guardian with two college students on the college and works within the well being care business could have come into contact with somebody with coronavirus. The guardian and the 2 college students have quarantined themselves at dwelling, however they don’t seem to be sick and should not exhibiting signs.

The Monrovia Unified College District consulted with the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention and native well being officers and realized that people who find themselves not symptomatic should not contagious. However out of an abundance of warning, the district nonetheless determined to rent the cleansing crew.

Courses on the college resume as regular.