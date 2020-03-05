minnesotan-james-benvie-convicted-of-impersonating-border-agent-in-new-mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A federal jury in New Mexico has convicted a Minnesota man accused of impersonating a U.S. Border Patrol agent final yr.

Prosecutors say 45-year-old James Christopher Benvie of Albany was discovered responsible of two counts and faces as much as three years in jail on every rely.

His sentencing date hasn’t been set but.

In line with public court docket information and proof at trial, Benvie was a pacesetter and spokesperson for a bunch of vigilantes who established a “camp” on the Southwest border in New Mexico’s Dona Ana County.

Many members of the group wore badges, camouflage and different military-style clothes, usually lined their faces with masks and carried pistols and assault rifles.

Prosecutors say Benvie misrepresented himself as a Border Patrol agent when stopping immigrants he suspected of crossing into the US illegally.

Prosecutors say Benvie and different group members stopped six girls and youngsters from El Salvador final Apr. 15 and 4 adults and three kids two days later with none professional legislation enforcement authority.

They are saying Benvie interrogated the immigrants each instances earlier than turning them over to precise Border Patrol brokers.

