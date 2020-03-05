minnesota-weather:-northwest-gusts-up-to-45-mph-expected-thursday-in-western-minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Thursday is shaping as much as be a blustery day for a lot of Minnesota.

The Nationwide Climate Service says a wind advisory shall be in impact from 9 a.m. to six p.m. for a lot of western, central and southern Minnesota. The advisory space extends to the western fringe of the Twin Cities metro.

Northwest gusts as much as 45 mph are anticipated, and climate officers say energy outages as a consequence of downed tree limbs are attainable. Drivers of semis and different massive automobiles are urged to make use of warning in open areas.

The strongest gusts are anticipated within the morning in western Minnesota. The winds are anticipated to weaken because the system strikes east.

Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says Thursday temperatures will begin gentle (within the low 40s) and steadily fall by means of the day. Snow showers are anticipated throughout the state within the late morning and early afternoon.

Trying forward, the weekend appears to be like to be heat, with highs climbing above 60 levels within the Twin Cities on Sunday. The typical excessive within the metro this time of 12 months is within the higher 30s.