mikaela-shiffrin-returns-to-world-cup-ski-circuit-amid-family-grief

VAIL, Colo. (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin is returning to the World Cup ski circuit in Europe, although she won’t be able to race after a month-long absence following the loss of life of her father.

The American skier introduced in a video posted on Instagram that she is flying to Scandinavia on Thursday. A 3-race meet begins one week later in Are, Sweden.

“I have no promises if I’ll actually be able to race,” Shiffrin stated in a six-minute video message that addressed the feelings about her father, Jeff, who died on Feb. 2.

“There is no doubt that we are broken,” she stated of her household’s grief. “Accepting this new ‘reality’ is going to take a long time, and maybe we never truly will, maybe we don’t have to.”

Shiffrin stated she had skilled a little bit however with issue.

“It has been a slow process, I have struggled with being able to maintain my focus,” stated the two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time defending total World Cup champion. “But it has been therapeutic to be on the mountain. I’ve found training to be a place where I can feel closer to my dad, yet it provides enough of a distraction so that feeling of ‘closeness’ can be separated from the pain.”

Throughout her absence, Shiffrin has misplaced her lead within the total standings to Federica Brignone. In her specialist slalom self-discipline, Petra Vlhova now has a small lead.

Seven points-scoring occasions are left on the schedule in Sweden and Italy. Nonetheless, the World Cup Finals races in Cortina d’Ampezzo are threatened by the virus outbreak in northern Italy.

The Worldwide Ski Federation plans an replace Friday on the Cortina races, which could possibly be canceled or held with out followers on the venue.

Shiffrin final raced on Jan. 26 when she gained a super-G in Bansko, Bulgaria. The subsequent weekend she returned to her household residence in Vail to be along with her father on the hospital.

Within the video, Shiffrin learn certainly one of her father’s favourite poems, thanked the various well-wishers who’ve despatched messages of assist, and requested that her household’s privateness continues to be revered.

“Over the last few weeks, my family and I have received an overwhelming amount of support and love,” she stated.