melissa-benoist-expecting-first-child-with-chris-wood

Sharing the joyful information by means of a social media put up, the main woman of ‘Supergirl’ gushes {that a} non-canine little one is coming to her household along with her actor husband.

Mar 5, 2020

“Supergirl” star Melissa Benoist is pregnant.

The actress and her actor husband, Chris Wooden, predict their first little one.

“A non-canine little one is coming to our household very quickly!!!” she captioned an Instagram picture of the couple and their pet canines. “@christophrwood has at all times been an outdated dad by nature however now he will be an actual one.”

The couple wed in September (19), and Wooden can also be celebrating a serious new TV function – he’ll lead the solid of the much-anticipated “Thirtysomething” sequel.